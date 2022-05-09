Rackspace Technology (RXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Rackspace Technology has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.200-$0.220 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.20-0.22 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

RXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,689,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 681,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 60,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 80,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 326,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

