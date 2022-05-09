Rackspace Technology (RXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Rackspace Technology has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.200-$0.220 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.20-0.22 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,689,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 681,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 60,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 80,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 326,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
