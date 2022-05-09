Rally Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Rally has a market cap of $276.44 million and $3.31 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rally has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.56 or 0.00595830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035658 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00097745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,094.03 or 1.94005218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,729,013,580 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.