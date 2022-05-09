Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.21.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.70. 6,605,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,089,402. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

