Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 102,600 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 429.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PCAR traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $84.78. 17,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,902. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.54.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

