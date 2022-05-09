Rathbones Group PLC Grows Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,621 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,449 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.95.

GOLD stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 581,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,862,611. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

