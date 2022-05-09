Rathbones Group PLC Has $10.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 747,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

VPL traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $66.71. 57,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,900. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $85.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.94.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.