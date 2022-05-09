Rathbones Group PLC Has $16.48 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,275,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,079,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.85. 187,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,544,884. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.52 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

