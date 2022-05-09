Rathbones Group PLC Has $19.99 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,932 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $19,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,767. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

