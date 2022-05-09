Rathbones Group PLC Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 344.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,369 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.06% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,653,000 after buying an additional 435,033 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,210,000 after acquiring an additional 399,748 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 691.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 313,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 274,260 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,143,000 after acquiring an additional 222,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after acquiring an additional 212,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAH traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,878. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average is $84.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

