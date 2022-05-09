Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.15% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,705. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

