Rathbones Group PLC Raises Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 570.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1,198.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 22.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 178.9% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRI. Bank of America initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.44.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.11. The stock had a trading volume of 70,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.83 and its 200-day moving average is $110.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

