Rathbones Group PLC Sells 5,826 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.23. 296,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967,669. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $251,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,184,333 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.34.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

