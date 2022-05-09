Rathbones Group PLC Trims Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,338,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,568. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $1.93 on Monday, hitting $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,118. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

