Rathbones Group’s (RAT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,200 ($27.48) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.11) to GBX 2,420 ($30.23) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($27.11) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($32.42) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,224 ($27.78).

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 2,020 ($25.23) on Thursday. Rathbones Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,230 ($27.86). The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 15.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,907.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,908.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 54 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Rathbones Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

