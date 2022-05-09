Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) to report sales of $690.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $722.00 million. Redfin posted sales of $471.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 50.39% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on RDFN. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 5,366,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. Redfin has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $65.41. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $61,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,355. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

