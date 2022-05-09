ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ReneSola to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Shares of ReneSola stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $292.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 2.27. ReneSola has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $10.70.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 226,856 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.