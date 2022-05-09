Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $214,774.00 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market cap of $33,879.71 and $214,774.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 95.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00170888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00579794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00036019 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,073.67 or 1.94944162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 977,437,086 coins and its circulating supply is 342,222,120 coins. The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

