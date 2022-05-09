RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Shares Down 14.7%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 14.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 13,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 9,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

About RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

RESAAS Services Inc develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

