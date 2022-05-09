Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $24.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $33.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.24.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

