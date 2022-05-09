Reviewing Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sino Land alerts:

88.8% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -187.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sino Land and JBG SMITH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Land 1 1 1 0 2.00 JBG SMITH Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00

JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.28%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Sino Land.

Risk & Volatility

Sino Land has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sino Land and JBG SMITH Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Land $316.08 million 32.48 $1.24 billion N/A N/A JBG SMITH Properties $634.36 million 4.96 -$79.26 million ($0.48) -53.02

Sino Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JBG SMITH Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Sino Land and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Land N/A N/A N/A JBG SMITH Properties -9.28% -1.94% -0.95%

Summary

JBG SMITH Properties beats Sino Land on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino Land (Get Rating)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2021, the company had a land bank of approximately 20.8 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

About JBG SMITH Properties (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.1 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.