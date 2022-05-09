Rheinmetall AG Announces Dividend of $0.48 (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4849 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY opened at $44.00 on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNMBY. Oddo Bhf lowered Rheinmetall from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €237.00 ($249.47) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. AlphaValue raised Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($121.05) to €155.00 ($163.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rheinmetall from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

