RiverFront Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $17,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of VOX traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.16. The stock had a trading volume of 243,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,733. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.17. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $98.72 and a 12-month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

