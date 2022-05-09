RiverFront Investment Group LLC Buys 3,694 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of IGV stock traded down $15.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.80. 1,903,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.75.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

