RiverFront Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 194,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.17% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 158,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,095 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,996,000.

NYSEARCA SHYG traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $42.05. 1,193,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,104. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.43. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

