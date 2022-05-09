RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116,420 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,714,000 after buying an additional 766,495 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,223,000 after buying an additional 564,197 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,572,000 after buying an additional 1,285,962 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,899,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,515,000 after buying an additional 176,763 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,644,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,156. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.65%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,576 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,374 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.