RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $31.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,910 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $31,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 712,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,904,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,922,080 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

