RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $69.21 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.2% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.28% of iShares MBS ETF worth $69,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,543,000 after acquiring an additional 170,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,088,000 after acquiring an additional 210,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,579,000 after acquiring an additional 196,495 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700,740 shares during the period.

MBB traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.54. 2,577,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.49. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

