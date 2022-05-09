RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases 34,939 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 676,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.1% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $322,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $13.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $399.92. 8,722,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,149,604. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

