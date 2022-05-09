RiverFront Investment Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDNA. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,025. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $55.55.

