Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Lowered by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 875.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $439.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $461.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.54 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

