Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 303.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,438,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after purchasing an additional 331,519 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $22,908,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.11.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $69.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.65) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

