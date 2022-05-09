RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Achieves Market Cap of $94.77 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market cap of $94.77 million and approximately $997,189.00 worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,953,339 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

