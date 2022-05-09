Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.11 Million

Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHPGet Rating) to post $410.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $393.26 million to $420.90 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $170.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.60. 4,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

