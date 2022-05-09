SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.38 Million

Brokerages predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) will post sales of $123.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.08 million and the lowest is $121.30 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $102.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $519.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.00 million to $522.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $626.18 million, with estimates ranging from $593.14 million to $655.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

NYSE SAIL traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $62.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,625,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,690. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -75.61 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $64.43.

In other news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $77,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $136,137.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,585 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after acquiring an additional 203,366 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 369,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,009,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

