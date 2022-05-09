Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Salesforce by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,947,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Raymond James dropped their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.15. The stock had a trading volume of 155,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,773. The stock has a market cap of $164.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.13, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.46 and its 200 day moving average is $233.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.58 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

