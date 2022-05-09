Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Gap Up to $23.89

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $24.84. Sapiens International shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 270 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.34.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.21 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

