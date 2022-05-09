Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.99% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $37,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 217,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 49,020 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.63. 1,154,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,098. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.