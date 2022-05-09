Scotiabank Trims Stelco (TSE:STLC) Target Price to C$53.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Stelco in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.00.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco stock traded down C$2.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,550. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$30.37 and a 1-year high of C$56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.53. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.