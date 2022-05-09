Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($67.37) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €69.00 ($72.63) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($70.21) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($80.00) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($72.63) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €70.70 ($74.42).

G24 opened at €59.24 ($62.36) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($77.22). The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.44.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

