ScPrime (SCP) Price Down 26% This Week

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 26% against the dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $16.64 million and approximately $37,854.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001238 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,288,097 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

