Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.34.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $468,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,184,333. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $71.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

