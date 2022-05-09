Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.32 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.