Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $73.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.48. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

