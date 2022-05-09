Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,727 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,547,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,797.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,997 shares of company stock worth $1,059,215 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

BKR stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

