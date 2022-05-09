Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $767,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,262 shares of company stock worth $8,056,149. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.68 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.