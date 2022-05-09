Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $122.50 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.22 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

