Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,182 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Aflac by 5.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Aflac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Aflac by 37.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Aflac by 20.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Aflac by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 173,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL stock opened at $57.64 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.