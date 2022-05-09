Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 323 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $239.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.10. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

