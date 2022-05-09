Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,489,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,300,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,872,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,315.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,225.56 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,347.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,459.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $0.59. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 471.45%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

