Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.55.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $206.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.04. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.23 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.